Justin Watson News: Small impact versus Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 12:25pm

Watson hauled in both of his targets for six yards during Sunday's 16-14 victory versus the Broncos.

Watson remains a regular in the offensive game plan, logging a team-high 52 snaps at wide receiver. That said, he's not a significant target as a receiver, finishing with no more than three catches n a game this season. The veteran wideout should continue to see regular offensive snaps but doesn't serve much purpose from a fantasy perspective.

Justin Watson
Kansas City Chiefs
