Justyn Ross News: Back to practice squad

Ross reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ross was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster this past Saturday. He was ultimately a healthy scratch for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, though his elevation may have been so that he would receive a $77,000 game check rather than a $12,500 weekly pay out for being on the practice squad, per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. Ross could be elevated for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 if the Chiefs are in need of additional depth at wide receiver.