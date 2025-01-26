Justyn Ross News: Healthy scratch Sunday

Ross (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bills.

Ross was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, marking his first time on the active roster since Week 10 versus the Broncos. It's unlikely that he ever would have seen the field versus Buffalo, as Kansas City already had six healthy wideouts heading into Sunday's action. Instead, the team likely elevated Ross so that he could earn a $77,000 game check compared to the $12,500 weekly pay that he would have gotten from being on the practice squad, according to Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have his usual complement of wide receivers with Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nikko Remigio.