Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross News: Lands back on practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Ross reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) unable to play Monday night against Tampa Bay, Ross received an elevation to the active roster. The latter logged just seven offensive snaps in the contest and didn't get any targets. The elevation was Ross's first of the campaign, and his chance of being elevated again in Week 10 could depend upon whether Smith-Schuster is able to return to action.

Justyn Ross
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
