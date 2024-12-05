Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson Injury: Another limited session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 1:13pm

Johnson (foot) was limited in practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Both Johnson and Foster Moreau (shoulder) have had a cap on their practice reps so far this week, so Friday's injury report will be key for determining who among the duo may be cleared ahead of the weekend. Johnson and Moreau are the top candidates to split TE reps for the Saints the rest of the season after Taysom Hill tore his ACL this past Sunday against the Rams.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
