Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson Injury: Another limited showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 2:30pm

Johnson (foot) was limited at Thursday's practice.

For a second week in a row, the Saints are placing a cap on Johnson's reps due to a foot issue. Despite being limited all of last week, though, he entered the weekend without a designation for this past Sunday's game at the Giants, when both he and Foster Moreau played 49 of 68 offensive snaps. Johnson was the more productive of the duo in the team's first contest without Taysom Hill (torn ACL): Johnson had a 4-50-1 line on five targets, while Moreau went for 2-40-0 on two targets. Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not Johnson has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Commanders.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints

