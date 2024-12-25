Juwan Johnson Injury: Continues to deal with foot issue
Johnson (foot) was estimated as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
This marks the fourth consecutive week that Johnson has been listed with a foot injury on Saints practice reports. On the first three occasions, he was able to suit up and combine for an 8-89-1 line on 10 targets during that span. Assuming his fate is similar this week, Johnson will continue to split TE reps with Foster Moreau in New Orleans' offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now