Juwan Johnson Injury: Dealing with foot issue

Johnson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday due to a foot injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of Taysom Hill's season-ending ACL tear, Johnson and Foster Moreau (shoulder) are expected to handle the bulk of the TE reps for the Saints moving forward. Having said that, both players began Week 14 prep with a cap on their practice reps. The pair will have two more opportunities Thursday and Friday before the team potentially tags them with designations ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.