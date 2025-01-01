Juwan Johnson Injury: Dealing with knee injury
Johnson (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Prior to each of the previous four games, Johnson endured some practice restrictions due to a foot issue. Now, though, he's dealing with a knee injury, clouding his availability ahead of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay. As a result, Johnson's status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play this weekend.
