Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Johnson (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Prior to each of the previous four games, Johnson endured some practice restrictions due to a foot issue. Now, though, he's dealing with a knee injury, clouding his availability ahead of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay. As a result, Johnson's status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play this weekend.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
