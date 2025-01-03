Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Johnson swapped out a lingering foot issue for a knee injury this week, which resulted in limited listings on all three practice reports. His status for Week 18 will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he's able to suit up, he likely will continue to split TE reps with Foster Moreau. Since Taysom Hill was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, Johnson has put up a 14-155-1 line on 20 targets over the last four games, while Moreau (11-159-2 line on 14 targets) has nearly matched his output.

