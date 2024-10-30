Juwan Johnson Injury: Remains limited by shoulder issue
Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
For a second week in a row, Johnson is tending to a shoulder concern, but on a positive note the Saints didn't include any mention of the head injury that he was evaluated for this past Sunday at the Chargers. He'll thus aim to return to full participation Thursday and/or Friday and sidestep a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina.
