Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson Injury: Remains limited by shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

For a second week in a row, Johnson is tending to a shoulder concern, but on a positive note the Saints didn't include any mention of the head injury that he was evaluated for this past Sunday at the Chargers. He'll thus aim to return to full participation Thursday and/or Friday and sidestep a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
