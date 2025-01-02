Juwan Johnson Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Johnson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Johnson maintained his activity level from one day prior, giving him just one more opportunity to return to full participation Friday, or else risk heading into the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay. He's been splitting TE reps with Foster Moreau over the last four games since Taysom Hill was lost for the season due to a torn ACL, and Johnson has compiled a 14-155-1 line on 20 targets during that span.