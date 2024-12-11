Juwan Johnson Injury: Still dealing with foot issue

Johnson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

With Taysom Hill out for the season due to a torn ACL, Johnson and Foster Moreau handled the TE reps this past Sunday at the Giants, with both players playing 49 of 68 offensive snaps. Both got in the act as pass catchers, with Johnson hauling in four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown, and Moreau reeling in both targets for 40 yards. Johnson also tended to a foot injury last week, so there's a decent chance he's cleared for this coming Sunday's contest against the Commanders by week's end even if he's limited through Friday.