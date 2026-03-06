Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson News: Agrees to restructure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Johnson and the Saints agreed to terms on a contract restructure Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's restructure converts part of his base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $6.29 million in cap space for the team. The veteran tight end enjoyed a career years in head coach Kellen Moore's offense in 2025 and demonstrated a reliable rapport with quarterback Tyler Shough, totaling a career-best 77-889-3 receiving line (103 targets) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, Johnson projects as a high-floor fantasy option and fair candidate to outperform his ADP.

