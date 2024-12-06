Juwan Johnson News: All clear for Week 14

Johnson (foot) was limited in Friday's practice but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson and Foster Moreau (shoulder) will both be available for Sunday's road matchup against New York, though both have had a cap on their practice reps leading up to Week 14 action. With Taysom Hill (knee) out for the season due to an ACL tear, Johnson and Moreau appear in line to split starting tight end reps for the Saints, a role that figures to provide both members of the duo with increased fantasy upside.