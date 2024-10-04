Juwan Johnson News: Back to full participation

Johnson (forearm) was a full participant in practice Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson began Week 5 prep with a limited session Thursday, but his upgrade to full participation Friday puts him on track to avoid a designation for Monday's game against the Chiefs. Foster Moreau has been receiving the majority of playing time at tight end for the Saints, so Johnson will be tough to rely on Monday, despite Kansas City's struggles defending the position.