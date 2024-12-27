Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson News: Cleared to face Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Johnson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Johnson upgraded to full practice participation Friday following a pair of capped sessions, which helped him avoid an injury designation. He'll work as a security blanket for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, though that hasn't been a fruitful role, as Johnson has posted 50 receiving yards or fewer in every game this season.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now