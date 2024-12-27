Juwan Johnson News: Cleared to face Raiders
Johnson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Johnson upgraded to full practice participation Friday following a pair of capped sessions, which helped him avoid an injury designation. He'll work as a security blanket for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, though that hasn't been a fruitful role, as Johnson has posted 50 receiving yards or fewer in every game this season.
