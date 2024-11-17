Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson News: Finds end zone Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Johnson caught all three of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

The tight end was on the other end of a one-yard TD toss form Derek Carr in the fourth quarter. It's Johnson's second score of the season, but his first since the Saints' season opener, and he has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season. Johnson will remain a TD-dependent fantasy option on the other side of New Orleans' Week 12 bye.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now