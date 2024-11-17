Juwan Johnson News: Finds end zone Sunday

Johnson caught all three of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

The tight end was on the other end of a one-yard TD toss form Derek Carr in the fourth quarter. It's Johnson's second score of the season, but his first since the Saints' season opener, and he has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game this season. Johnson will remain a TD-dependent fantasy option on the other side of New Orleans' Week 12 bye.