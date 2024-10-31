Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson News: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Johnson (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Stretching back to last week, Johnson was listed as limited on four consecutive practice reports due to a shoulder before Thursday's uncapped session. With his health cleared up ahead of the weekend, he'll continue on as the Saints' top TE, which could be a boon for him with Derek Carr (oblique) expected to return to action Sunday at Carolina.

