Juwan Johnson News: Grabs five receptions Sunday

Johnson caught five of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Johnson actually finished just one yard shy of Saints leading receiver Taysom Hill (knee) in a contest that did not feature a ton of big passing plays. The backup tight end could be in store for extra work if the knee injury that Hill suffered late in Sunday's loss costs the starter time, but Foster Moreau remains in the mix as well. Either way, Johnson's ceiling is capped in games in which he doesn't hit pay dirt this season, keeping him out of the conversation in standard leagues ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.