Juwan Johnson News: Leading receiver in loss

Johnson caught six of 10 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Raiders.

He led the Saints in receptions, targets and yardage, but it was fellow tight end Foster Moreau who was on the other end of Spencer Rattler's only TD pass of the day. It was the first time all season Johnson had seen double-digit targets, but with the New Orleans' wide receiver gutted by injuries, the team's TEs figure to be busy again in Week 18 against the Buccaneers.