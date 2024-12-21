Juwan Johnson News: Ready for Monday

Johnson (foot) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Packers.

Johnson practiced in full Saturday clearing the way for the veteran tight end to play Monday. With Chris Olave (concussion) and Bub Means (ankle) out, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) listed as questionable despite failing to practice all week, Johnson might be the de-facto top target for backup quarterback Spencer Rattler.