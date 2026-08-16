Juwan Johnson headshot

Juwan Johnson News: Remains top tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:04pm

Johnson is listed as the starting tight end on the Saints' unofficial depth chart.

Johnson is coming off a breakout season in which he easily set career bests with 77 receptions and 889 yards, so it's little surprise that he remains the top tight end for the Saints. Now trailing him on the depth chart are offseason acquisition Noah Fant and rookie third-rounder Oscar Delp.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
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