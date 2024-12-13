Fantasy Football
Juwan Johnson News: Set to suit up in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 2:12pm

Johnson (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson kicked off Week 15 prep with back-to-back limited practices due to a lingering foot injury, but a full session Friday has him in the clear to play this weekend. In the wake of Taysom Hill's season-ending ACL tear, Johnson and Foster Moreau split the TE reps this past Sunday at the Giants, with both players handling 49 of 68 offensive snaps. Johnson was more productive as a receiver, though, hauling in four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown while the latter caught both of his targets for 40 yards.

Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
