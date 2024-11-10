Juwan Johnson News: Tallies two catches Week 10

Johnson hauled in two of three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 20-17 victory versus the Falcons.

Johnson logged three or fewer catches for the fifth week in a row. It seemed like the 6-foot-4 tight end could've had a bigger target share with wideouts Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Bub Means (ankle) now all on IR. Instead, running back Alvin Kamara led the team with six targets while newly-acquired wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling exploded for a team-high 109 receiving yards. Johnson has now recorded 22 catches for 247 yards and one touchdown through 10 games, which is a far cry from his stat line over 13 games last season when he logged 37-368-4 across 13 appearances. He'll hope to see more targets during next week's home game versus the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 17.