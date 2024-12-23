Juwan Johnson News: Two catches in lopsided loss

Johnson brought in both targets for 27 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Johnson tied fellow tight end Foster Moreau and Dante Pettis for the team lead in receptions on a night where Spencer Rattler recorded only 15 completions. Johnson has hit the 50-yard mark only once all season, leaving him with little upside irrespective of which quarterback is under center for a Week 17 home matchup against the Raiders.