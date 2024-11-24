Fantasy Football
Ka'dar Hollman headshot

Ka'dar Hollman Injury: Hurts knee in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Hollman has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game against Tennessee due to a knee injury.

Hollman's injury came on a Houston punt in the fourth quarter that was muffed by Tennessee and recovered by the Texans. It didn't take long thereafter for Hollman to be ruled out, though he was at least able to walk back to the locker room. Hollman started at cornerback last week against Dallas but went back to a rotational role Sunday with Kamari Lassiter returning from a one-game absence.

Ka'dar Hollman
Houston Texans
