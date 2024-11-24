Ka'dar Hollman Injury: Hurts knee in Week 12

Hollman has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's game against Tennessee due to a knee injury.

Hollman's injury came on a Houston punt in the fourth quarter that was muffed by Tennessee and recovered by the Texans. It didn't take long thereafter for Hollman to be ruled out, though he was at least able to walk back to the locker room. Hollman started at cornerback last week against Dallas but went back to a rotational role Sunday with Kamari Lassiter returning from a one-game absence.