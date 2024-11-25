Ka'dar Hollman Injury: Tears ACL

Hollman sustained a torn ACL during Sunday's game versus the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hollman was forced out of Houston's contest in Week 12 early by a knee injury which has now been confirmed to be season-ending. His absence could result in Jeff Okudah seeing an uptick in snaps as the rest of the season plays out, but for Hollman's part, he'll work on recovering for a potential return in 2025.