Ka'dar Hollman News: Works out with Houston

Hollman (knee) had a tryout with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hollman last appeared in an NFL regular-season contest in 2024, suffering a torn ACL in the Texans' loss to the Titans in Week 12 of that season. The cornerback missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign, but he's now back to full health ahead of the 2026 season and may even return to Houston.