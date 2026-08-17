Kadarius Calloway Injury: Let go with injury designation

The Buccaneers waived/injured Calloway (undisclosed) on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Calloway may have picked up an injury during the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday, when he turned eight carries into 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 39 yards. If he clears waivers, then Calloway would revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the entire 2026 season unless an injury settlement is reached with Tampa Bay.