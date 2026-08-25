Kadarius Calloway Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The Buccaneers waived Calloway (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Calloway reverted to IR last Tuesday and was set to spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season there. The running back likely thinks he can recover from the injury in a timely fashion and sign with another franchise at some point during the season. Calloway has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent who can sign with any willing organization.