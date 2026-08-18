Kadarius Calloway headshot

Kadarius Calloway Injury: Reverts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Calloway (undisclosed) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Buccaneers waived Calloway with an injury designation Monday. The running back ended up clearing waivers and will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The team signed Barika Kpeenu on Sunday, potentially as a preseason replacement for the fallen running back.

Kadarius Calloway
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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