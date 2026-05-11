Kadarius Calloway News: Headed to Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers signed Calloway as an undrafted free agent Monday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Calloway played for Old Dominion and California before transferring to New Mexico State in 2025 to round out his college career. The running back rushed 115 times for 438 yards and three touchdowns, adding 26 receptions for 175 yards through the air over 12 games for the Aggies. Calloway apparently had a strong enough rookie mini-camp tryout with the team that bringing him to training camp is a must. If the 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back can continue to prove his worth, he may slip into a spot on the 53-man roster for the start of the regular season.