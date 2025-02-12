Kadarius Toney News: Arrested in Georgia

Toney was arrested in Douglas County (Georgia) on Feb. 6 on two counts, one of aggravated assault and one of obstructing/harassing 911 calls, ESPN.com reports.

Toney's charges stem from an alleged Jan. 14 altercation, for which arrest warrants were issued Jan. 15. The 26-year-old remains a free agent after having been released by the Browns on Dec. 10. He appeared in three games with Cleveland in 2024.