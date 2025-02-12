Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kadarius Toney headshot

Kadarius Toney News: Arrested in Georgia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Toney was arrested in Douglas County (Georgia) on Feb. 6 on two counts, one of aggravated assault and one of obstructing/harassing 911 calls, ESPN.com reports.

Toney's charges stem from an alleged Jan. 14 altercation, for which arrest warrants were issued Jan. 15. The 26-year-old remains a free agent after having been released by the Browns on Dec. 10. He appeared in three games with Cleveland in 2024.

Kadarius Toney
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now