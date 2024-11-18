Kadarius Toney News: Back with practice squad
Toney reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Toney joined the Browns' active roster for the first time this year ahead of Sunday's loss to the Saints, taking one carry for minus-seven yards across just six offensive snaps. The 2021 first-round pick from Florida took the spot of Jaelon Darden, who was a healthy scratch in Week 11.
Kadarius Toney
Free Agent
