Kadarius Toney headshot

Kadarius Toney News: Back with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Toney reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Toney joined the Browns' active roster for the first time this year ahead of Sunday's loss to the Saints, taking one carry for minus-seven yards across just six offensive snaps. The 2021 first-round pick from Florida took the spot of Jaelon Darden, who was a healthy scratch in Week 11.

