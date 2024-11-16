Kadarius Toney News: Elevated for Week 11
The Browns elevated Toney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
After failing to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Toney signed with the Browns on the practice squad Sept. 9. The 2021 first-round pick will make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Saints on Sunday, though it's unclear how involved he'll be on offense. Across 13 regular-season games with Kansas City in 2023, Toney registered 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now