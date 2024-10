Toney (undisclosed) is back at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Toney has practiced both Wednesday and Thursday, and he looks healthy after having missed over a month due to an undisclosed injury. With Amari Cooper now a member of the Bills, Toney may be a candidate to elevate from the practice squad and bolster Cleveland's wide receiver corps as early as Sunday versus the Ravens.