Kadarius Toney News: One target, one touch in loss

Toney had one carry for three yards and failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 41-32 loss to Denver in Week 13.

Toney, who was one of six active wideouts, was elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season. He has a combined one target, two carries and 12 snaps in those two contests. There was an opportunity present Monday when Cedric Tillman (concussion) was inactive, but fellow practice teamer Michael Woods (66 snaps, five targets) emerged as the third wideout.