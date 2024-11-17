Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kadarius Toney headshot

Kadarius Toney News: One touch in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 6:54pm

Toney had one carry for minus-7 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans in Week 11.

Toney was elevated from the practice squad for the game and was never expected to see much use. The fifth-year wideout went untargeted on a day when Cleveland threw the ball a season-high 47 times. Toney took the roster spot that had been going to Jaelon Darden, who was a healthy inactive.

Kadarius Toney
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now