Kadarius Toney News: One touch in loss

Toney had one carry for minus-7 yards in Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans in Week 11.

Toney was elevated from the practice squad for the game and was never expected to see much use. The fifth-year wideout went untargeted on a day when Cleveland threw the ball a season-high 47 times. Toney took the roster spot that had been going to Jaelon Darden, who was a healthy inactive.