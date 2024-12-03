Kadarius Toney News: Reverts to practice squad
Toney reverted to the Browns' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Toney was elevated from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Broncos and finished with one carry for three yards and didn't haul in his lone target across six snaps on offense. The 2021 first-round pick is eligible to be elevated to the Browns' active roster one more time for the rest of the 2024 regular season.
Kadarius Toney
Free Agent
