Kadarius Toney News: Waived by Cleveland

The Browns waived Toney on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Atheltic reports.

Toney was signed to the active roster ahead of Week 14's loss to the Steelers. During the fourth quarter of the 27-14 loss, Toney picked up a taunting penalty on one punt retrun and muffed another, events that likely were a factor in the Browns' decision to part ways with the 25-year-old wide receiver. In three games for Cleveland, Toney had one target, two rushes for minus-4 yards and 44 yards in punt returns.