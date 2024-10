The Broncos cut Davis from their practice squad Monday, Mike Klis of 104.3 FM The Fan reports.

Davis rejoined the Broncos' practice squad on Oct. 8, but it now appears the team has decided to move in a different direction. In a corresponding move, the Broncos signed cornerback Quinton Newsome to their practice squad to ensure secondary depth with Patrick Surtain (concussion) likely missing Thursday night's matchup against the Saints.