Kaden Davis News: Joins active roster
The Browns signed Davis off their practice squad Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Davis spent the first part of the 2024 season on Denver's practice squad but was cut in October and then landed in Cleveland in December. The 26-year-old wide receiver will have a chance to get into his first career regular-season NFL game Saturday against the Ravens if he's deemed active.
