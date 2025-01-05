Kaden Davis News: Makes NFL debut

Davis returned three kickoffs for 107 yards and was untargeted in Saturday's 35-10 loss to Baltimore in Week 18.

Davis was signed to the active roster ahead of the season finale and made his NFL debut. He played 15 snaps on offense but made his biggest impact on special teams. In his one active game, Davis did enough to rank fourth on the team in kickoff-return yards. There are many unknowns as the organization turns its attention to what is expected to be an roster makeover during the offseason. Davis could sign a reserve/future contract and be on the radar for a role in 2025.