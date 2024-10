The Broncos waived Davis from the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reports.

The move makes room on the practice squad for running back Salvon Ahmed. Davis joined the Broncos' practice squad in mid-September after failing to make the Lions' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Assuming he clears waivers, the 26-year-old will look to join a team in need of depth at wide receiver.