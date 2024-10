Elliss recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Elliss has now led the Falcons' defense in total tackles in back-to-back weeks, accumulating 21 stops across Atlanta's last two contests. The Idaho product has logged 65 total tackles and one pass defended through the Falcons' first eight games this season. He's expected to continue making plays as the Falcons host the Cowboys in Week 9.