Kaden Elliss headshot

Kaden Elliss News: Double-digit tackles vs. NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Elliss logged 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Elliss extended his 10-tackle streak to four games Sunday as he once again led the Falcons in that category. He played every single defensive snap for the eighth time this year and he's up to 88 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games.

Kaden Elliss
Atlanta Falcons
