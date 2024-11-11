Kaden Elliss News: Double-digit tackles vs. NOLA

Elliss logged 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Elliss extended his 10-tackle streak to four games Sunday as he once again led the Falcons in that category. He played every single defensive snap for the eighth time this year and he's up to 88 tackles (49 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games.