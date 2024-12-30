Kaden Elliss News: Impresses again in Week 17

Elliss recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) and one interception in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Elliss has now recorded nine or more stops in 10 of his 16 appearances this season, finishing second on the Falcons' in total tackles during Sunday's overtime loss, trailing only Jessie Bates' 12-stop effort. The Idaho product also nabbed his first interception of the season in Week 17, picking off rookie Jayden Daniels in the red zone. Elliss has had the most productive season of his career in 2024, accumulating 140 total tackles (eighth-most in the NFL), including 5.0 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain one of the Falcons' defensive leaders and top tacklers in the Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.