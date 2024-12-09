Kaden Elliss News: Leading tackler in loss
Elliss logged 10 tackles (seven total), with 1.0 sacks, during Atlanta's 42-21 loss versus the Vikings on Sunday.
Elliss had another productive outing despite the loss as he racked up double-digit tackles for the seventh time this season in addition to recording his third sack. The 29-year-old is now just nine tackles shy of his career high 122 set back during last season.
