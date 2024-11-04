Kaden Elliss News: Logs first sack of season

Elliss finished Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys with 13 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Elliss was credit for a minimal sack on Dak Prescott late in the third quarter, which led to a 57-yard field goal by Brandon Aubery three plays later. Elliss has logged at least 10 combined tackles over his last three outings, and his 78 tackles through the first nine games of the regular season leads the Falcons and is 12th-most in the NFL.